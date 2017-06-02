AkzoNobel to Expand Micronutrients Capacity in Europe
AkzoNobel is to invest more than 10 million in Sweden to expand capacity for its chelated micronutrients, which are used as essential ingredients in the agricultural market. The project, at Kvarntorp, will help meet growing demand for micronutrients, particularly in regions with poor soil conditions.
