AkzoNobel to Expand Micronutrients Ca...

AkzoNobel to Expand Micronutrients Capacity in Europe

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Coatings World

AkzoNobel is to invest more than 10 million in Sweden to expand capacity for its chelated micronutrients, which are used as essential ingredients in the agricultural market. The project, at Kvarntorp, will help meet growing demand for micronutrients, particularly in regions with poor soil conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coatings World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lima Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sheets Furniture MFG (Jan '11) Wed Curtis 26
University northwester Ohio Wed Alice 5
Drug dealers May 29 Sickheart 28
roads from delphos to lima May 26 James 2
419 news now uncensored on Facebook May 25 Sickheart 8
News Pennington pleads innocent (Jan '08) May 22 Guywhowasthere 29
Is there a good reliable plumber... May 16 Jakob 2
See all Lima Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lima Forum Now

Lima Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lima Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Lima, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,933 • Total comments across all topics: 281,461,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC