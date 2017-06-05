Weekly ODOT report

Monday May 22

The following is a weekly report concerning construction and maintenance work on state highways within the Ohio Department of Transportation District 1. For the latest in statewide construction, visit www.ohgo.com. Interstate 75, state Route 103 will be affected at times for bridge deck replacements on Napoleon Road over Interstate 75, Beaverdam, and state Route 103 over Interstate 75, Bluffton.

