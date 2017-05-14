Sun. May 14th, 2017

Sun. May 14th, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 13 Read more: TheCourier.com

Events 'THE BIGGEST WEEK IN AMERICAN BIRDING' Today This festival has something to offer beginner and seasoned birders alike, with bird identification workshops, guided birding trips, birding by canoe, daily walks at Magee Marsh, American woodcock field trips, keynote... By PEG MEENTS One of the more frequent questions I receive from callers is ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lima Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drug dealers 4 hr bbug 18
Is there a good reliable plumber... May 16 Jakob 2
Mike farmer? May 14 Justin 3
Greg Orick driving wrong way on I75 (Aug '12) May 12 Robot god 12
best booty in Lima? (Aug '13) May 11 The Thing 42
419 news now uncensored on Facebook May 11 Naomi 5
Lonely man May 11 Scott 16
See all Lima Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lima Forum Now

Lima Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lima Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Lima, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,754 • Total comments across all topics: 281,140,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC