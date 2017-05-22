Ohio teacher sentenced to prison for having sex with student
A former substitute teacher in Ohio is headed to prison for engaging in an inappropriate tryst with a male student at her home after her husband supplied the teen with booze. Jessica Storer, a former substitute teacher through the Putnam County Educational Service Center, was sentenced Monday to two years behind bars.
