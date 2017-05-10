McElroy applies academic skills to so...

McElroy applies academic skills to social skills

Tuesday May 2

Van Wert Middle School teacher Zane McElroy loves spending his days at the local school teaching students how to merge academic skills and social skills as character-building opportunities for their future. "I love to be a positive role model to impact students' lives," said McElroy.

