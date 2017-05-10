McElroy applies academic skills to social skills
Van Wert Middle School teacher Zane McElroy loves spending his days at the local school teaching students how to merge academic skills and social skills as character-building opportunities for their future. "I love to be a positive role model to impact students' lives," said McElroy.
