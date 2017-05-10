Judy Jenkins

Judy Jenkins

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: MainStreetNews.com

Judy Nan Laibe Jenkins, 73, entered into rest Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Mrs. Jenkins was born in Lima, Ohio, the daughter of the late J. Ramon and Kitty Laibe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MainStreetNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lima Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
One curious mom Tue Carl 60
Guy hangs US flag upside down in Lima Mon Southpark 3
Lonely man May 8 thats it 15
girls who send cell phone pics (Dec '14) May 7 Jay 64
Craig Volbert (Jul '15) May 4 ZUGZWANG 11
Nina Greene May 2 ZUGZWANG 6
419 news now uncensored on Facebook Apr 29 moondoggie 4
See all Lima Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lima Forum Now

Lima Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lima Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Lima, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,936 • Total comments across all topics: 280,933,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC