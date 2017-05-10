Gusta Lee Walker

Gusta Lee Walker

Funeral services for Gusta Lee Walker, of Arkansas,will be held Friday, May 12, beginning at 2 p.m., at Cookeville Free Will Baptist Church with her son, Pastor Jim Walker officiating. Interment will follow in Crest Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

