Gusta Lee Walker
Funeral services for Gusta Lee Walker, of Arkansas,will be held Friday, May 12, beginning at 2 p.m., at Cookeville Free Will Baptist Church with her son, Pastor Jim Walker officiating. Interment will follow in Crest Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One curious mom
|Tue
|Carl
|60
|Guy hangs US flag upside down in Lima
|Mon
|Southpark
|3
|Lonely man
|Mon
|thats it
|15
|girls who send cell phone pics (Dec '14)
|Sun
|Jay
|64
|Craig Volbert (Jul '15)
|May 4
|ZUGZWANG
|11
|419 news now uncensored on Facebook
|Apr 29
|moondoggie
|4
|Three arrested on drug charges
|Apr 20
|King Barry
|23
Find what you want!
Search Lima Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC