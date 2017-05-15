Girl wears First Communion dress made...

Girl wears First Communion dress made from mom's wedding gown

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: ABC News

The dress was made from the wedding gown that Lily's mother, Quinn Whittaker, wore, which was made by her grandmother, Suzanne Kelley. Whittaker, of Lima, Ohio, said she started to panic a few weeks before Lily's May 7th First Communion when she realized she did not yet have a dress for her daughter, or much time to shop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lima Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike farmer? Sun Justin 3
Greg Orick driving wrong way on I75 (Aug '12) Fri Robot god 12
best booty in Lima? (Aug '13) May 11 The Thing 42
419 news now uncensored on Facebook May 11 Naomi 5
Lonely man May 11 Scott 16
One curious mom May 9 Carl 60
Guy hangs US flag upside down in Lima May 8 Southpark 3
See all Lima Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lima Forum Now

Lima Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lima Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Lima, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,399 • Total comments across all topics: 281,035,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC