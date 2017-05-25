Firm to grow as florist pulls up roots

A longtime Toledo business is pulling out of downtown's Warehouse District in favor of a new business park in Rossford, but the departure has given a neighboring company much-needed room to expand. Denver Wholesale Florist , which has been at 14 N. Erie St. since the late 1940s, plans to move into a new 20,000-square-foot building in the Harmon Business Park in Rossford by late October, officials said.

