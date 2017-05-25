Firm to grow as florist pulls up roots
A longtime Toledo business is pulling out of downtown's Warehouse District in favor of a new business park in Rossford, but the departure has given a neighboring company much-needed room to expand. Denver Wholesale Florist , which has been at 14 N. Erie St. since the late 1940s, plans to move into a new 20,000-square-foot building in the Harmon Business Park in Rossford by late October, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Lima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug dealers
|Mon
|Jon
|20
|Pennington pleads innocent (Jan '08)
|May 22
|Guywhowasthere
|29
|Is there a good reliable plumber...
|May 16
|Jakob
|2
|Mike farmer?
|May 14
|Justin
|3
|Greg Orick driving wrong way on I75 (Aug '12)
|May 12
|Robot god
|12
|best booty in Lima? (Aug '13)
|May 11
|The Thing
|42
|419 news now uncensored on Facebook
|May 11
|Naomi
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lima Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC