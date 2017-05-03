Felony report

Felony report

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Journal Gazette

The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lima Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
One curious mom 5 hr Snitch 13
Lonely man 5 hr Kyle 10
Craig Volbert (Jul '15) 5 hr Vinnie 10
girls who send cell phone pics (Dec '14) Tue Jay6 61
Nina Greene Tue ZUGZWANG 6
419 news now uncensored on Facebook Apr 29 moondoggie 4
News History well-told at 6 sites in Ohio | The Colu... (Dec '10) Apr 24 Whatnow 4
See all Lima Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lima Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Allen County was issued at May 03 at 9:57PM EDT

Lima Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lima Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Lima, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,441 • Total comments across all topics: 280,756,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC