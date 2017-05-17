Fairgrounds host Tug Fest

Fairgrounds host Tug Fest

For the fourteenth year the Auglaize County Fairgrounds will be roaring with the sound of cheers and engines revving Friday and Saturday night, as trucks hook up to other trucks in a classic showdown to see which is mightier. The truck pulls evolved from individuals who would attend the Four-Wheel Jamboree in Lima and decided to continue the action in parking lots and streets after the event ended.

