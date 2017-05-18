Delphos Police reports

Delphos Police reports

May 13, a male contacted the police department to report that, while his vehicle was parked in a parking lot on East Second Street, someone or something broke the mirror off of the drivers door. On May 13, officers received a call of a juvenile female who had possibly been assaulted while in a vehicle by her sister.

