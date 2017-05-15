3 win first dirt track race at Plymouth Speedway
It was a cold one at Plymouth Speedway for opening night Cabin Fever, but a full slate of racers entertained fans willing to stick out the weather, and three first-time dirt track drivers took the checkers The 600 Mini Sprints were led all 20 laps by Granger, Ind.' s Chad Hartzell, his was first win in a micro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTCA-AM Plymouth.
Add your comments below
Lima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike farmer?
|Sun
|Justin
|3
|Greg Orick driving wrong way on I75 (Aug '12)
|May 12
|Robot god
|12
|best booty in Lima? (Aug '13)
|May 11
|The Thing
|42
|419 news now uncensored on Facebook
|May 11
|Naomi
|5
|Lonely man
|May 11
|Scott
|16
|One curious mom
|May 9
|Carl
|60
|Guy hangs US flag upside down in Lima
|May 8
|Southpark
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lima Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC