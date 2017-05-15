3 win first dirt track race at Plymou...

3 win first dirt track race at Plymouth Speedway

Sunday May 7 Read more: WTCA-AM Plymouth

It was a cold one at Plymouth Speedway for opening night Cabin Fever, but a full slate of racers entertained fans willing to stick out the weather, and three first-time dirt track drivers took the checkers The 600 Mini Sprints were led all 20 laps by Granger, Ind.' s Chad Hartzell, his was first win in a micro.

