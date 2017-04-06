Woman charged with rape, robbery
By MICHELLE REITER STAFF WRITER A Fremont woman was indicted by a Hancock County grand jury this week for allegedly raping and robbing a taxi driver in Findlay earlier this year while an accomplice held the driver at knifepoint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kevin Fitzgerald
|7 hr
|Karma is a bitch
|1
|Kelsey Ogden
|Mar 27
|Brian
|4
|Service master never paid me
|Mar 27
|Brian
|9
|best booty in Lima? (Aug '13)
|Mar 26
|BOFFA
|41
|Sheets Furniture MFG (Jan '11)
|Mar 23
|Shawn
|23
|Who do you support for State House in Ohio (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|State pharrt
|7
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|You pharrt
|16
Find what you want!
Search Lima Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC