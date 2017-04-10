Woman, 23, charged with raping male t...

Woman, 23, charged with raping male taxi driver in alleged robbery

An Ohio woman allegedly raped and robbed a male cab driver while her accomplice held the cab driver at knife point, according to multiple news reports. Brittany Sue Carter, 23, is being held at the Hancock County Jail and awaiting an April 21 court date, according to officials at the jail.

