Two men arrested after bystander struck by bulletTwo men not old...

Tuesday Apr 4

Two men not old enough to legally purchase firearms were involved in a gunfight Sunday that injured an innocent man inside his home, police reported. The man, who police only identified by his age of 58, was inside his apartment on the second floor when a bullet penetrated the wall and struck him.

