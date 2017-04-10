The Burden of Being - Gifted'

The Burden of Being - Gifted'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Written by Lima, Ohio native Tom Flynn, 'Gifted' revolves around Frank, a single guy struggling to raise his young niece, who happens to be a mathematics prodigy. The first time I saw the trailer for Gifted , the new film from director Marc Webb Days of Summer ), I was instantly reminded of the soft spot I harbor for Jodie Foster's Little Man Tate .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lima Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three arrested on drug charges 7 hr Staying Alive 19
Nina Greene Wed Concerned 4
I'm in need of a good barber Apr 11 Paul 1
I need a good barber.... Apr 11 Sid 2
Looking for a barber must be a democrat Apr 9 erica 7
Jordyn Cortes? (Dec '10) Apr 6 josh 4
Kevin Fitzgerald Apr 5 Karma is a bitch 1
See all Lima Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lima Forum Now

Lima Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lima Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Ferguson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
 

Lima, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,307 • Total comments across all topics: 280,282,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC