The Burden of Being - Gifted'
Written by Lima, Ohio native Tom Flynn, 'Gifted' revolves around Frank, a single guy struggling to raise his young niece, who happens to be a mathematics prodigy. The first time I saw the trailer for Gifted , the new film from director Marc Webb Days of Summer ), I was instantly reminded of the soft spot I harbor for Jodie Foster's Little Man Tate .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Add your comments below
Lima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three arrested on drug charges
|7 hr
|Staying Alive
|19
|Nina Greene
|Wed
|Concerned
|4
|I'm in need of a good barber
|Apr 11
|Paul
|1
|I need a good barber....
|Apr 11
|Sid
|2
|Looking for a barber must be a democrat
|Apr 9
|erica
|7
|Jordyn Cortes? (Dec '10)
|Apr 6
|josh
|4
|Kevin Fitzgerald
|Apr 5
|Karma is a bitch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lima Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC