Susan G. Komen tackles breast health equity crisis for minority women

Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio is having two breast health and breast cancer education sessions to help close the health equity gap for minority women. The sessions are a part of a national initiative by Susan G. Komen to increase awareness, breast cancer screenings, and access to breast cancer and breast health care for African American women.

