Steuben goat has quadrupletsHere are ...

Steuben goat has quadrupletsHere are the top stories in the...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Amid all the frills and flowers and several little bunnies to keep her company, Sandra Kluding seriously goes about the all important business of picking her own little bonnet for Easter Sunday. Seeking the approval of her mother, Mrs. Ambrose Kluding, Old State Road, two-year-old Sandy shyly smiles under her pink topping of frills, certain to make her the cutest lady in any Easter Parade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lima Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lonely man Fri Shirley 2
News Three arrested on drug charges Thu King Barry 23
I'm in need of a good barber Apr 19 Paul 3
Craig Volbert (Jul '15) Apr 16 Herfriend 4
Nina Greene Apr 15 Jeff 5
I need a good barber.... Apr 11 Sid 2
Looking for a barber must be a democrat Apr 9 erica 7
See all Lima Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lima Forum Now

Lima Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lima Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Lima, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,313 • Total comments across all topics: 280,491,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC