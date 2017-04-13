Steuben goat has quadrupletsHere are the top stories in the...

Amid all the frills and flowers and several little bunnies to keep her company, Sandra Kluding seriously goes about the all important business of picking her own little bonnet for Easter Sunday. Seeking the approval of her mother, Mrs. Ambrose Kluding, Old State Road, two-year-old Sandy shyly smiles under her pink topping of frills, certain to make her the cutest lady in any Easter Parade.

