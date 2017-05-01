Photo Provided Dr. David George exami...

Photo Provided Dr. David George examining a post-op patient in Bolivia.

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 22 Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Photo Provided Dr. David George operating in Tarija, Bolivia. His daughter Monica George is to the left and Minina Black, a certified surgical technician from Parkersburg, is his assistant, behind George.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lima Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
girls who send cell phone pics (Dec '14) 4 hr Jay6 61
Lonely man 5 hr Kyle 8
One curious mom 5 hr Snitch 11
Craig Volbert (Jul '15) 5 hr Vinnie 7
Nina Greene 11 hr ZUGZWANG 6
419 news now uncensored on Facebook Apr 29 moondoggie 4
News History well-told at 6 sites in Ohio | The Colu... (Dec '10) Apr 24 Whatnow 4
See all Lima Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lima Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Allen County was issued at May 02 at 5:29AM EDT

Lima Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lima Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Lima, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,242 • Total comments across all topics: 280,732,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC