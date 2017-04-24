Parkersburg doctors treat cataracts around the world
Many countries do not have the finances or health systems in place to treat the poor who have cataracts, said Dr. David George , a local ophthalmologist. In January, George with two friends, Dr. John Pajka of Lima, Ohio, and Dr. Robert Derick of Columbus, went on a mission trip to Nicaragua, one of the poorest countries in this hemisphere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Lima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|419 news now uncensored on Facebook
|23 hr
|moondoggie
|4
|Lonely man
|Apr 27
|Joshua
|6
|Craig Volbert (Jul '15)
|Apr 26
|Liar
|5
|History well-told at 6 sites in Ohio | The Colu... (Dec '10)
|Apr 24
|Whatnow
|4
|Three arrested on drug charges
|Apr 20
|King Barry
|23
|I'm in need of a good barber
|Apr 19
|Paul
|3
|Nina Greene
|Apr 15
|Jeff
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lima Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC