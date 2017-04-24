Grand Jury indicts 36, Huddleston and...

Grand Jury indicts 36, Huddleston and Walton receive amended indictments

Friday Apr 14 Read more: Peak Of Ohio

The Logan County Grand Jury indicted 36 people earlier this week, including Zachariah Huddleston and Alexus Walton. Zachariah Huddleston, 23, of 8 Jean Court, Lima, was given an amended indictment of two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of murder , weapons under disability, and tampering with evidence.

Lima, OH

