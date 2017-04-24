Grand Jury indicts 36, Huddleston and Walton receive amended indictments
The Logan County Grand Jury indicted 36 people earlier this week, including Zachariah Huddleston and Alexus Walton. Zachariah Huddleston, 23, of 8 Jean Court, Lima, was given an amended indictment of two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of murder , weapons under disability, and tampering with evidence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Add your comments below
Lima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lonely man
|23 hr
|Joshua
|3
|419 news now uncensored on Facebook
|Mon
|419 uncensored
|1
|History well-told at 6 sites in Ohio | The Colu... (Dec '10)
|Mon
|Whatnow
|4
|Three arrested on drug charges
|Apr 20
|King Barry
|23
|I'm in need of a good barber
|Apr 19
|Paul
|3
|Craig Volbert (Jul '15)
|Apr 16
|Herfriend
|4
|Nina Greene
|Apr 15
|Jeff
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lima Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC