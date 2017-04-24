Grand Jury indicts 36, Huddleston and Walton receive amended indictments

The Logan County Grand Jury indicted 36 people earlier this week, including Zachariah Huddleston and Alexus Walton. Zachariah Huddleston, 23, of 8 Jean Court, Lima, was given an amended indictment of two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of murder , weapons under disability, and tampering with evidence.

