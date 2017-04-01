Findlay woman found dead in Lima
The body of a Findlay woman was located Friday afternoon in an alley off of the 700 block of Franklin in Lima.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelsey Ogden
|Mar 27
|Brian
|4
|Service master never paid me
|Mar 27
|Brian
|9
|best booty in Lima? (Aug '13)
|Mar 26
|BOFFA
|41
|Sheets Furniture MFG (Jan '11)
|Mar 23
|Shawn
|23
|Who do you support for State House in Ohio (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|State pharrt
|7
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|You pharrt
|16
|courtney briscoe
|Mar 19
|Lola
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lima Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC