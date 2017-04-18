Check out video of Kewpee Burger in L...

Check out video of Kewpee Burger in Lima, one of the world's oldest hamburger chains

Drive through downtown Lima and you may feel as though you're being watched. Look up, and you'll see a larger-than-life Kewpee doll staring down at you from over the door of Kewpee Burger .

Lima, OH

