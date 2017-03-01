Well Said and Coraggioso added to sil...

Well Said and Coraggioso added to silent auction

Well Said stands at Sugar Valley Farm of Delaware, Ohio, while Coraggioso performs his duties at Cool Winds Farm of Lima, Ohio. Well Said and Coraggioso join the Ohio pacing stallions Domethatagain, Mister Big, Shark Gesture, Western Hero, Western Vintage, and We Will See; the Ohio trotting stallions Cayenne Turbo, Spring Goal, and Stormin Normand; the Indiana pacing stallion Net Ten EOM; and the Indiana trotting stallion Waldorf Hall in the silent auction.

Lima, OH

