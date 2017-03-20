Orchard to give history of American R...

Orchard to give history of American Red Cross

Sunday Mar 12 Read more: The Daily Herald

The above image is of World War 1, Allen County Red Cross volunteers from the surgical dressing corps on the steps of Memorial Hall in Lima. The Allen County Museum will offer "The Need is Real - the Time is Now" with presenter VaLaire Orchard at 2 p.m. March 26. Orchard, well known local broadcasting personality and Red Cross volunteer, will offer a presentation on the history of this most important organization.

