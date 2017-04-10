Ohio City man arrested after meth found in vehicle

An Ohio City man was arrested on Monday in Mercer County after the Mercer County Sheriff's Office was called to investigate a suspicious person on Monday, March 20. Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports that dispatch received a 911 call at 9:37 a.m. from a resident in Washington Township, who reported that there was a suspicious male in a truck in his driveway. Deputies responded to the call along with an officer from the Coldwater Police Department.

