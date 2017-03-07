Mayors in 12th Senate District form advocacy groupLIMA (TNS) - As...

Mayors in 12th Senate District form a...

As lawmakers in Columbus consider new legislation that affect the lives of all Ohioans, several mayors in the 12th Senate District have come together to try to ensure that the concerns of their communities are heard by state Sen. Matt Huffman . Lima Mayor David Berger, Bellefontaine Mayor Ben Stahler, Celina Mayor Jeff Hazel, Greenville Mayor Steve Willman, New Bremen Mayor Jeff Pape, Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst and Urbana Mayor Bill Bean have formed a legislative advocacy association, with plans to meet on an as-needed basis to provide Huffman with a local municipal perspective on issues in Columbus.

