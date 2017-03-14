Lima woman dies in Putnam County crash

Lima woman dies in Putnam County crash

A 20-year-old Lima woman was killed in a single-car crash Monday on Ohio 115 in Putnam County, the Lima post of the State Highway Patrol reports.

