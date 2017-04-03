Lima police search for bank robber
Around 11:30 a.m., police say a man went into the Huntington Bank on W. Market and demanded money from a teller. The man left the bank in a 90's model Lincoln town car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelsey Ogden
|Mar 27
|Brian
|4
|Service master never paid me
|Mar 27
|Brian
|9
|best booty in Lima? (Aug '13)
|Mar 26
|BOFFA
|41
|Sheets Furniture MFG (Jan '11)
|Mar 23
|Shawn
|23
|Who do you support for State House in Ohio (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|State pharrt
|7
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|You pharrt
|16
|courtney briscoe
|Mar 19
|Lola
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lima Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC