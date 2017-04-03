Lima police search for bank robber

Lima police search for bank robber

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

Around 11:30 a.m., police say a man went into the Huntington Bank on W. Market and demanded money from a teller. The man left the bank in a 90's model Lincoln town car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lima Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kelsey Ogden Mar 27 Brian 4
Service master never paid me Mar 27 Brian 9
best booty in Lima? (Aug '13) Mar 26 BOFFA 41
Sheets Furniture MFG (Jan '11) Mar 23 Shawn 23
Election Who do you support for State House in Ohio (Dis... (Oct '10) Mar 21 State pharrt 7
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar 21 You pharrt 16
courtney briscoe Mar 19 Lola 4
See all Lima Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lima Forum Now

Lima Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lima Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Lima, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,068 • Total comments across all topics: 280,057,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC