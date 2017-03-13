Hanson to hold listening session

1 hr ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Karl Hanson, a candidate for a judge seat serving the towns of Milton, Harmony and Lima, will hold a listening session Saturday in Milton, according to a press release. The session will take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Charming B's Coffee Shop, 819 E. High St., Milton.

