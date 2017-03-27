Hanson schedules new listening session

1 hr ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Karl Hanson will hold another listening session this weekend as he campaigns to be the multi-jurisdictional judge serving the towns of Milton, Harmony and Lima. Hanson's event will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Charming B's Coffee Shop, 819 E. High St., Milton, according to a press release.

