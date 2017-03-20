Entrepreneurs want home-grown growers...

Entrepreneurs want home-grown growers for Ohio medical marijuana

1 hr ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

People who want to grow medical marijuana in Ohio are certain about one thing: they don't want outsiders coming in to take over. The vast majority of more than two-dozens speakers at a public hearing today on marijuana cultivation rules said there should be a residency requirement for those granted licenses to grow pot legally under a new state law.

