Dephos Police reports

On March 3, officers were made aware of an active warrant out of Allen County on Rigoberto Hernandez for a failure to appear in court on an original charge of OVI, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business. Officers located Hernandez at his residence in the 400 block of North Washington Street and took him into custody.
