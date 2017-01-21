Common Pleas Court - March 1

Common Pleas Court - March 1

Matthew J. Hickle, 21, Lebanon, was granted judicial release and was remanded into custody of the Putnam County Sheriff's Department pending transfer to the WORTH Center. He was originally convicted of theft and felonious assault.

