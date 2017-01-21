Common Pleas Court - March 1
Matthew J. Hickle, 21, Lebanon, was granted judicial release and was remanded into custody of the Putnam County Sheriff's Department pending transfer to the WORTH Center. He was originally convicted of theft and felonious assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Putnam County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waiting for Donnie to get impeached
|12 hr
|Con
|5
|Do you approve of Derry Glenn as Councillor? (Jul '12)
|16 hr
|sunbright
|8
|Has the mellow mushroom's service got any better
|Feb 21
|Gross
|2
|best booty in Lima? (Aug '13)
|Feb 18
|YourLuvIsMyEx
|38
|Anyone else collect nudes of girls (Dec '15)
|Feb 18
|YourLuvIsMyEx
|34
|Whytni Gallagher (Oct '14)
|Feb 16
|Her boyfriend
|5
|Fatal accident takes the life of an Ottawa man (Dec '12)
|Feb 16
|YourLuvIsMyEx
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lima Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC