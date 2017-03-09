Chicago man pleads not guilty to murder charges
By MICHELLE REITER Staff Writer A Chicago man pleaded not guilty to murder charges Wednesday in Hancock County Common Pleas Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waiting for Donnie to get impeached
|Tue
|Wtf
|6
|Cylinna Wright
|Tue
|toofly
|4
|Sheets Furniture MFG (Jan '11)
|Tue
|Pwdmom
|22
|best booty in Lima? (Aug '13)
|Mar 5
|Eeking
|40
|Do you approve of Derry Glenn as Councillor? (Jul '12)
|Feb 28
|sunbright
|8
|Has the mellow mushroom's service got any better
|Feb 21
|Gross
|2
|Anyone else collect nudes of girls (Dec '15)
|Feb 18
|YourLuvIsMyEx
|34
Find what you want!
Search Lima Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC