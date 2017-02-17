St. Rita's restricting visitors because of flu outbreak
As flu numbers continue to rise in the Lima and surrounding communities, St. Rita's Health Partners is restricting visitors at its medical center until further notice. This decision was made in order to protect visitors and patients and minimize the spread of virus and infection.
