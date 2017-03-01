Resident receives serious injuries in one veicle crash

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office reported that at 12:40 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, they received a 9-1-1 call reporting an injury accident near the intersection of SR 694 and Road 14-J in Greensburg Township west of Glandorf. Jessica Schreiber, 25, Continental, was heading eastbound on SR 694 when she drove off the right side of the roadway and overcorrected, causing her to drive off the left side of the roadway and overturning in a field.

