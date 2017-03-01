Resident receives serious injuries in one veicle crash
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office reported that at 12:40 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, they received a 9-1-1 call reporting an injury accident near the intersection of SR 694 and Road 14-J in Greensburg Township west of Glandorf. Jessica Schreiber, 25, Continental, was heading eastbound on SR 694 when she drove off the right side of the roadway and overcorrected, causing her to drive off the left side of the roadway and overturning in a field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Putnam County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Lima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waiting for Donnie to get impeached
|Tue
|Con
|5
|Do you approve of Derry Glenn as Councillor? (Jul '12)
|Tue
|sunbright
|8
|Has the mellow mushroom's service got any better
|Feb 21
|Gross
|2
|best booty in Lima? (Aug '13)
|Feb 18
|YourLuvIsMyEx
|38
|Anyone else collect nudes of girls (Dec '15)
|Feb 18
|YourLuvIsMyEx
|34
|Whytni Gallagher (Oct '14)
|Feb 16
|Her boyfriend
|5
|Fatal accident takes the life of an Ottawa man (Dec '12)
|Feb 16
|YourLuvIsMyEx
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lima Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC