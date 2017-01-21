Republicans, unions to butt heads aga...

Republicans, unions to butt heads again over Ohio prevailing wage

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

The debate over how much workers should be paid on public construction projects may soon heat up again at the Statehouse as some Republicans seek to scale back the requirement for union-scale wages. Sen. Matt Huffman, R-Lima, today rolled out a bill that would allow counties, cities, townships and universities to decide whether to pay workers less than the state-required prevailing wage on taxpayer-funded projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lima Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Waiting for Donnie to get impeached 19 hr Con 3
Has the mellow mushroom's service got any better Feb 21 Gross 2
best booty in Lima? (Aug '13) Feb 18 YourLuvIsMyEx 38
Anyone else collect nudes of girls (Dec '15) Feb 18 YourLuvIsMyEx 34
Whytni Gallagher (Oct '14) Feb 16 Her boyfriend 5
News Fatal accident takes the life of an Ottawa man (Dec '12) Feb 16 YourLuvIsMyEx 2
girls who send cell phone pics (Dec '14) Feb 16 YourLuvIsMyEx 59
See all Lima Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lima Forum Now

Lima Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lima Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Lima, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,984 • Total comments across all topics: 279,209,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC