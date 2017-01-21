Republicans, unions to butt heads again over Ohio prevailing wage

The debate over how much workers should be paid on public construction projects may soon heat up again at the Statehouse as some Republicans seek to scale back the requirement for union-scale wages. Sen. Matt Huffman, R-Lima, today rolled out a bill that would allow counties, cities, townships and universities to decide whether to pay workers less than the state-required prevailing wage on taxpayer-funded projects.

