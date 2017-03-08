Pohlman wins Allen County Spelling Bee

Pohlman wins Allen County Spelling Bee

The Allen County Spelling Championship has come home to roost at St. John's High School. Eighth-grader Rylee Pohlman was the champion after five rounds of spelling Saturday morning at the bee hosted and sponsored by OSU-Lima.

