OSU Extension offering nutrient manag...

OSU Extension offering nutrient management plan development

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 18 Read more: The Times Bulletin

The Ohio State University Extension has four Nutrient Management Plan writers working to assist farmers in developing free Nutrient Management Plans of Ohio. Plans provide both fertility recommendations and an environmental site risk for fields that help identify resource concerns impacting nutrient and sediment loss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lima Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Has the mellow mushroom's service got any better Mon Concerned 1
best booty in Lima? (Aug '13) Feb 18 YourLuvIsMyEx 38
Anyone else collect nudes of girls (Dec '15) Feb 18 YourLuvIsMyEx 34
Whytni Gallagher (Oct '14) Feb 16 Her boyfriend 5
News Fatal accident takes the life of an Ottawa man (Dec '12) Feb 16 YourLuvIsMyEx 2
girls who send cell phone pics (Dec '14) Feb 16 YourLuvIsMyEx 59
Drug dealers Feb 16 TheRodriguezThatM... 12
See all Lima Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lima Forum Now

Lima Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lima Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Lima, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,286 • Total comments across all topics: 279,044,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC