Louisiana man injured in Lima rollove...

Louisiana man injured in Lima rollover crash

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

A Louisiana man is in serious condition at Lima Memorial Hospital after he was ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash. Jason Swarthout, 44, of Oakdale, Louisiana, was driving west on State Rt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lima Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
best booty in Lima? (Aug '13) 5 hr YourLuvIsMyEx 38
Anyone else collect nudes of girls (Dec '15) 5 hr YourLuvIsMyEx 34
Whytni Gallagher (Oct '14) Thu Her boyfriend 5
News Fatal accident takes the life of an Ottawa man (Dec '12) Thu YourLuvIsMyEx 2
girls who send cell phone pics (Dec '14) Thu YourLuvIsMyEx 59
Drug dealers Thu TheRodriguezThatM... 12
Waiting for Donnie to get impeached Thu Democrat 1
See all Lima Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lima Forum Now

Lima Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lima Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Hurricane
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Lima, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,245 • Total comments across all topics: 278,968,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC