Judge candidate to meet with public

Judge candidate to meet with public

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Hanson is a candidate for judge on the joint municipal court serving the towns of Milton, Harmony and Lima. His listening session runs from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Charming B's Coffee Shop, 819 E. High St., Milton, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lima Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carl Fletcher 17 hr OneCuriousMom 11
Sabrina Gipson 18 hr OneCuriousMom 12
Who are the Pedophiles in Lima? 21 hr Sabrina 2
Drug dealers Mon OneCuriousMom 8
best booty in Lima? (Aug '13) Sun Jo momma 37
Names of hookers Sun Jazziefay 5
Snitch (Feb '16) Jan 27 Onecuriousmom 15
See all Lima Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lima Forum Now

Lima Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lima Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Lima, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,478 • Total comments across all topics: 278,464,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC