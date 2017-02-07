John G. Wolfe: 1936-2016

John G. Wolfe: 1936-2016

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

John G. Wolfe, a hard-working Toledo resident who served both his country in the Navy and students at area schools, died Saturday at ProMedica Flower Hospital. He was 80. She recalled recently going through her father's possessions - military memorabilia, pictures of family, and plaques from school - and thanking him for all he provided.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lima Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
One curious mom 17 hr Snitch 8
Carl Fletcher Feb 1 OneCuriousMom 13
Sabrina Gipson Jan 31 OneCuriousMom 12
Who are the Pedophiles in Lima? Jan 31 Sabrina 2
Drug dealers Jan 30 OneCuriousMom 8
best booty in Lima? (Aug '13) Jan 29 Jo momma 37
Names of hookers Jan 29 Jazziefay 5
See all Lima Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lima Forum Now

Lima Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lima Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Lima, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,106 • Total comments across all topics: 278,629,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC