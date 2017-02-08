Interim sheriff in Lima dies after less than a week on the job
An interim sheriff in northwestern Ohio has died less than a week after he was appointed to take over the job. Everett was a deputy in the sheriff's office for about 40 years before he was appointed last week to take over for former sheriff Sam Crish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|best booty in Lima? (Aug '13)
|18 hr
|YourLuvIsMyEx
|38
|Anyone else collect nudes of girls (Dec '15)
|18 hr
|YourLuvIsMyEx
|34
|Whytni Gallagher (Oct '14)
|Thu
|Her boyfriend
|5
|Fatal accident takes the life of an Ottawa man (Dec '12)
|Feb 16
|YourLuvIsMyEx
|2
|girls who send cell phone pics (Dec '14)
|Feb 16
|YourLuvIsMyEx
|59
|Drug dealers
|Feb 16
|TheRodriguezThatM...
|12
|Waiting for Donnie to get impeached
|Feb 16
|Democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lima Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC