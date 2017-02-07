Indian Lake BPA students excel in Lima

Indian Lake BPA students excel in Lima

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 4 Read more: Peak Of Ohio

Several Indian Lake High School business students excelled at the recent Business Professionals of America regional competition held at the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lima Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone else collect nudes of girls (Dec '15) 20 hr bigtom 32
One curious mom Mon Snitch 8
Carl Fletcher Feb 1 OneCuriousMom 13
Sabrina Gipson Jan 31 OneCuriousMom 12
Who are the Pedophiles in Lima? Jan 31 Sabrina 2
Drug dealers Jan 30 OneCuriousMom 8
best booty in Lima? (Aug '13) Jan 29 Jo momma 37
See all Lima Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lima Forum Now

Lima Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lima Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Lima, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,720 • Total comments across all topics: 278,669,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC