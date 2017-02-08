Edward Southerland: Wherefore art thou Roy G Biv?
Over the long reach of time, the human male's role in the social structure has changed. In the beginning, it was to bop things on the head and drag them back to the cave for dinner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug dealers
|1 hr
|OneCuriousMom
|9
|Sandra Monfort (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|Nene
|23
|Anyone else collect nudes of girls (Dec '15)
|Tue
|bigtom
|32
|One curious mom
|Feb 6
|Snitch
|8
|Carl Fletcher
|Feb 1
|OneCuriousMom
|13
|Sabrina Gipson
|Jan 31
|OneCuriousMom
|12
|Who are the Pedophiles in Lima?
|Jan 31
|Sabrina
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lima Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC