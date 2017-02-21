ArtSpace to host 29th annual Kewpee Art Invitational

ArtSpace/Lima will host the 29th Annual Kewpee High School Art Invitational from Friday to April 8. The exhibition, which will feature cash awards, includes works in various categories, including sculpture, photography, painting, digital media, printmaking, mixed media, sculpture, jewelry, and drawing. Harry Shutt and the Kewpee Restaurants of Lima sponsor the show as they have since its inception more than a quarter century ago.

