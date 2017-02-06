Allen County crash kills 8-year-old

An 8-year-old Harrod boy was killed Monday evening in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Lawrence and Clum roads, northeast of Harrod in Allen County, the Lima post of the State Highway Patrol reported.

