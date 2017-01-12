WOWO/Fort Wayne PD Ryan Wrecker Exits

WOWO/Fort Wayne PD Ryan Wrecker Exits

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAccess.com

WRECKER joined WOWO in 2012 from MAVERICK MEDIA Classic Rock WEGE and Sports WWSR /LIMA, OH; he previously worked at CLEAR CHANNEL News-Talk WOOD-A/GRAND RAPIDS and ENTERCOM Sports WSSP-A/MILWAUKEE.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lima Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cylinna Wright 20 hr Guess who 2
Jeremey Shellabarger (Oct '13) Jan 9 Tim 10
Pastor marvin barner Jan 8 Doris 3
Sandra Monfort (Apr '10) Jan 6 Guess who 22
Frieda gipson? (Mar '16) Jan 5 andy 8
Snitch (Feb '16) Jan 4 Snitch 14
Anyone else collect nudes of girls (Dec '15) Jan 2 Johnny 30
See all Lima Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lima Forum Now

Lima Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lima Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Lima, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,631 • Total comments across all topics: 277,845,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC