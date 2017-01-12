WOWO/Fort Wayne PD Ryan Wrecker Exits
WRECKER joined WOWO in 2012 from MAVERICK MEDIA Classic Rock WEGE and Sports WWSR /LIMA, OH; he previously worked at CLEAR CHANNEL News-Talk WOOD-A/GRAND RAPIDS and ENTERCOM Sports WSSP-A/MILWAUKEE.
